Shilpa Shetty's dahi-handi legacy continues with this cute 'Govinda' breaking 'matki'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the traditional ritual on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, giving a peek of her son Viaan breaking the dahi-handi.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who has 32.3 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see her son Viaan standing on the shoulders of his father Raj Kundra and happily breaking the dahi-handi at their residence.

Viaan is wearing a white tee-shirt and matching trousers, while Raj is donning a black sleeveless tee- and grey shorts. The video also has a cute glimpse of Shilpa's daughter Samisha.

The video is captioned as: "Govinda aala re...Happy Janmashtami".

On the personal front, Shilpa had married businessman Raj in November 2009. The couple have two children-- a son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa had made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller movie 'Baazigar'. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. She then went on to feature in movies like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Dhadkan', 'Garv: Pride & Honour', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Hungama 2', and 'Nikamma'.

Recently, she has starred in the comedy drama 'Sukhee', directed by Sonal Joshi. It also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa has also featured as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She will be next seen as Sathyavathi Agnihotri in 'KD-The Devil'. The upcoming Kannada action film is directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

