Shilpa Shetty and Palak Tiwari come together for an exciting collaboration

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty and Palak Tiwari have once again joined forces —this time for a grooming and skincare collaboration. Sharing her experience of collaborating with the 'Sukhee' actress, Palak called her an 'inspiration'.

Talking about working with Shilpa once again, Palak shared, "Shilpa ma’am is such an inspiration! She carries herself with so much grace, and her energy on set is just incredible. I’ve learned so much from her—whether it’s about fitness, style, or just the way she balances everything with such ease. Getting to share screen space with her again is truly special!"

Shilpa and Palak represent two generations of Bollywood glam—one that set the bar and one that’s redefining it.

These two also share a common love for fitness. Shilpa has long been a wellness inspiration, while Palak, with her youthful energy, is all about staying active and looking effortlessly stylish.

Additionally, Shilpa and Palak know how to turn heads with their impeccable fashion sense.

Refreshing your memory, Shilpa and Palak previously teamed up for a hair care campaign.

In addition to this, Palak has also been roped in for Sanjay Dutt's "The Bhootnii".

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie brings together a star-studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures are presenting "The Bhootnii" produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production.

The recently released teaser of the drama provided us an insight into a mystical world where 'love turns into darkness'. The video featured Sunny Singh screaming to get back his love (Palak Tiwari) from a supernatural being (Mouni Roy). We also saw Sanjay Dutt holding two swords, ready to fight spirits.

For those who do not know, the film was previously titled "The Virgin Tree", but has now been renamed.

The highly-awaited project will be hitting the theatres on 18th April 2025.

