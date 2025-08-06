Shilpa pens heartfelt b’day note for mother-in-law: Blessed to have you in my life

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty has penned a heartwarming note for her mother-in-law and thanked her for being the “most incredible” mother and a friend to the Bollywood actress.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring pictures of Shilpa along with her husband Raj Kundra, children and her mother-in-law.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiest Birthday, Mom You’re everything a daughter-in-law could hope for and more. Thank you for being the most incredible mom and a friend to me.”

Shilpa added: “I’m so blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you loads of love, great health, happiness and the choicest blessings that the universe has to offer. Loveee you sooooo muchhh #mom #blessed #gratitude #family #love.”

On July 29, the actress wished her dear friend and actor Sanjay Dutt on his 66th birthday.

Calling the actor a ‘superstar,’ Shilpa wrote, “Happy birthday to an incredible talent and an even more amazing person! You bring so much energy and passion to every part that I’m constantly inspired by your brilliance on and off screen.”

“But what truly sets you apart is your kind heart and generosity of spirit that I have witnessed. Here’s wishing you all the love, happiness, and great health above all, Rockstar.”

Last month, Shilpa spoke about how Helen, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit have inspired her.

Shilpa acknowledged three women as her lifelong inspirations, and said: “There have always been three women in my life who have inspired me — Helen Ji, Rekha Ji, and Madhuri Dixit Ji.”

What made Helen Ji special for Shilpa was “that no matter what she wore or did, it never looked inappropriate.”

Talking about Rekha, she said: “Rekha Ji could speak volumes just with her eyes — her lip-sync and expressions were phenomenal.”

For Shilpa, every performance of Madhuri Dixit has a touch of class.

“I actually learned to dance by watching her videos. These three women have always been a great source of inspiration for me.”

