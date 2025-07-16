Shikhar Dhawan set to host ‘Beyond the Boundaries’ at Lord’s

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to make a memorable return to Lord’s — not with bat in hand, but as the driving force behind a landmark event titled ‘Beyond the Boundaries’, scheduled for July 23.

The evening promises to be a unique convergence of sport, purpose, and storytelling at one of cricket’s most iconic venues.

Announced via a video on Dhawan’s official social media handles, the event is being framed as more than just a celebration — it’s a movement. In the video, Dhawan speaks directly to his fans:

“Aur ab meri baari hai ki main woh pyaar aur support return kar paaun.”

The accompanying caption reads: “Some celebrations aren’t about the spotlight, they’re about lighting the way for something greater. Beyond The Boundary at Lord’s is exactly that, where purpose meets passion, and real stories spark real change. July 23rd. A night to remember why we began. Let’s come together for something bigger. Let’s go beyond the boundary.”

The initiative is being led by Da One Group, the social impact and sports development venture founded by Dhawan. Over the years, the organization has championed grassroots sports, youth empowerment, and community development, both in India and internationally. This event at Lord’s is set to spotlight those efforts and share the real-life stories that continue to inspire their mission.

While the guest list remains under wraps, sources suggest that a number of Dhawan’s current and former teammates — along with global cricketing icons — are likely to be in attendance.

Shikhar's career includes several significant achievements, such as being the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and amassing over 6,793 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of 44.1. He scored 1759 runs in T20I for India at a strike rate of 91.35.

His contributions to the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have solidified his status as a cricketing icon. In his career spanning over a decade, he played 269 matches scoring 10,867 runs at an average of 40.

