Shekhar Kapur uses Newton’s apple to question time and human understanding

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his thought-provoking reflections, once again captivated his followers with a poetic and philosophical musing on social media.

Reimagining Isaac Newton's iconic moment under the apple tree, Kapur’s post took a whimsical turn, giving voice to both the Earth and the falling apple in a profound exchange. In his creative retelling, the apple and the Earth engage in a playful conversation about gravity, mass, time, and the nature of reality itself.

Kapur revealed that as they debate who is truly falling toward whom, they eventually arrive at a unifying truth—questioning the very existence of time and separation. With references to quantum physics and the ever-expanding universe, Shekhar Kapur blended science with spirituality, ending the tale with a celebration of oneness and love.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Mr. India director’ posted images of Newton sitting under the apple tree and wrote, “As Newton sat, observing the Apple ‘fall’ to the ground, and was creating the laws of gravity in his mind, the Earth spoke to the Apple..‘Oh, be careful ! you’re falling towards me, you might hurt yourself !’ Said Earth.”

“You’ve got it completely wrong’ Replied the Apple’ You’re falling towards me!’ ‘Says who ? ‘That man in a funny suit, who is about to discover the fundamental laws of Gravity’ How ? Asked the Apple ‘Because I have greater Mass than you do!’ ‘But apparently the Universe is expanding’ said the Apple ‘So in reality I am moving away from you!. What’s Reality’ Asked the Apple ‘For Quantum Physics will soon prove that the Past Present and Future, all exist in the now, in the same moment ‘ ‘So if there is no past, and no present then Time cannot exist ? Asked Earth ‘True’ Said the Apple ‘Then ‘falling’ cannot exist either, can it ? Then I cannot be falling towards you, right. Whatever your Mass? ‘Nor can I be falling towards you! Replied Earth.” (sic)

Shekhar Kapur went on to add, “Both the Apple and the Earth laughed joyfully. And sang and danced in unison, as did all the Atoms and the particles within them, ‘We are one Always were Always will be Bound together Forever in love’

And felt extremely sorry for the human sitting in the strange costume. Destined forever to wonder about the true nature of the Universe … and refusing to dance and sing joyfully with Existence.”

