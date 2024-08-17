Shekhar Kapur shares his daughter Kaveri Kapur’s ‘deep and moving’ poem

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is all set to launch his daughter Kaveri Kapur in the sequel of his legendary film ‘Masoom’ has the sweetest compliment for her. 00.

Recently, Kaveri shared a video of herself reciting the poem, presumably penned by herself.

Commenting on her video Shekhar Kapur wrote, “That’s stunning...you are a brilliant songwriter, musician, poet and soon-to-be actor too...This is so deep...so moving! So beautiful...you’re a true poet.”

Shekhar Kapur also shared a part of Kaveri's poem on Instagram Stories.

Shekhar Kapur is known for films like ‘Masoom’, ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Elizabeth’, ‘Mr India’, and others.

In her poem, Kaveri said how she felt throughout the year and what emotions has gone through. She said in the video: “In January, I learned that I don’t know me. In February, I met a man, who taught me who I’m is my body. In March, I fell apart trying to mould flesh into art hoping someone would deem me worthy. In April, I got bored, I was no longer satisfied being a piece of meat for a carnivore.”

She further mentioned: “In May, I fell from grace. I told lies, I healed hearts. In June, I looked in the mirror and saw a light and a dark. In July, I saw emptiness start to fill up with parts and pieces that flowed into the pit of my identity. I took a break to realise that we are all the same, you and me. In August, I tried to clear my mind of things I didn’t like. But, all it did was exemplify. So, in August, I danced with my demons and talked with my secrets, and drank the nights away.”

“September was gloomy weather, and every time the rain swept me away and would appear. She is bolder, wiser, and has a lot more to say. So, October was me trying to get hold of her. Just as I was doing the very first day. October was confusing and chaotic and a lot of mistakes. By November, I discovered love and the cosmic mess that it makes. By December, I knew that I’m every force of nature, the sinner and the saint.”

