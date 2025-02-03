Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri to make acting debut opposite Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Kaveri Kapur, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming streaming project. She will be seen sharing the screen with Vardhan Puri in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’.

The film is directed by Kunal Kohli. While this will be her first Bollywood venture, Kaveri is not new to facing the camera, having already 4 music videos under her belt. And now, the uber talented daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, is all set to conquer the movie space as well.

Details for the film, which has been shot completely in the UK, have been kept tightly under the wraps. The first look of the project dropped today and has been receiving rave reviews. Earlier, it was speculated that Kaveri will be making her film debut with Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom- the next generation'. However, the honour of launching her will now go to Kunal Kohli.

‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.

Earlier, Kaveri shared the video of herself reciting a poem, presumably penned by herself. Shekhar Kapur is known for films like ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Elizabeth’, ‘Mr. India’, and others.

In her poem, Kaveri said how she felt throughout the year, and what emotions she went through. She said in the video, “In January, I learned that I don’t know me. In February, I met a man, he taught me who I’m, who is my body. In March, I fell apart trying to mould flesh into art hoping someone would deem me worthy. In April, I got bored, I was no longer satisfied being a piece of meat for a carnivore”.

She further mentioned, “In May, I fell from grace. I told lies, I healed hearts. In June, I looked in the mirror, and saw a light and a dark. In July, I saw emptiness start to fill up with parts and pieces that flowed into the pit of my identity. I took a break to realise that we are all the same, you and me. In August, I tried to clear my mind of things I didn’t like. But, all it did was exemplify. So, in August, I danced with my demons and talked with my secrets, and drank the nights away”.

“September was gloomy weather, and everytime the rain swept me away and would appear. She is bolder, wiser, and has a lot more to say. So, October was me trying to get hold of her. Just as I was doing the very first day. October was confusion and chaos and a lot of mistakes. By November, I discovered love and the cosmic mess that it makes. By December, I knew that I’m every force of nature, the sinner and the saint”, she added.

