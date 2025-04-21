Shehzad Khan recalls ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ set life with Salman and Aamir: No vans, we'd sit under umbrellas

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Shehzad Khan, best known for his role as Bhalla in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled the humble shooting conditions of the cult 1994 classic.

Sharing behind-the-scenes moments, he revealed that big stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan didn’t have the luxury of makeup vans back then — instead, they’d prepare for their scenes under umbrellas or in cramped makeup rooms.

Revealing the same, Shehzad told IANS, “The entire shoot is a nostalgic journey for me. I remember we didn’t have makeup vans back then. We’d sit under umbrellas or in small makeup rooms, pulling each other’s legs. One memorable moment was when we were returning from Ooty to Bombay. We got stuck at Coimbatore airport due to a delayed flight. That was one of the most fun, unforgettable times. We laughed like crazy. The people there recognized Salman and Aamir—it was such a joyful experience.”

Talking about the film’s re-release, Shehzad expressed his excitement, saying, “Yes, Andaaz Apna Apna is being re-released, and I must say, I’m even more excited about this than I was back in 1994 when it first hit the screens. I truly want today’s generation—the kids and the current audience—to experience what real, pure comedy looks like.”

When asked how he landed the role and what the shooting atmosphere was like, Shehzad Khan recalled that working on 'Andaz Apna Apna' felt less like a job and more like a picnic. “Aamir, Salman, and I were from the same age group and the same area. I knew Salman even before our film careers began—my father, Mr. Ajit, was the one who brought his father, Salim Khan, from Indore to Bombay. So, there was already a deep connection,” he shared.

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film first hit theatres on November 14, 1994. The romantic comedy written by Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor.

“Andaz Apna Apna” is set to hit cinemas once again on April 25, 2025.

On April 1, the production house Vinay Pictures announced the news on social media, stating, “Get ready to relive the madness. Andaz Apna Apna re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025. Experience the cult classic on the big screen. Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1.Trailer out soon.”

