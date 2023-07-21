Sheezan Khan on why he doesn't have many friend in the industry: I prefer being with myself

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Television actor Sheezan Khan, who is known for shows such as 'Jodha Akbar', 'Tara From Satara' and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', speaks about his experience of spending a decade in the industry and shared some advice to newcomers.

The actor, who was taken into custody after his co-actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in 2022, said: "It's very true that it's a field of insecurities. People are friends in front of society, but actually they are the ones who get insecure the most. You would never know who your actual friend is until you are in a difficult situation and need help. People stay with you during the good times but leave you during the hard times."

"I think it's better to be on your own than with someone who claims to be your friend. Getting work is all in your destiny. I don't like the double-faced personalities, so I prefer being with myself, which is one of the biggest reasons why I don’t have many friends in this industry," he says.

So what advice does he have for the youth, who are easily enamoured by the profession? "The only advice that I would give is that you will get through life, and yes, life will go on, but you should know your interests better. You need to be truthful to yourself to move ahead both in your life and career," he said.

Professionally, Sheezan is all keyed up to do more in coming times.

"Everyone's struggle and journey is different. Everyone has to go through the struggles that are written in their destiny. We cannot say that our struggles have ended, but they have changed."

"But it stays. And this is life, because this makes you strong. I have also seen a lot of bad times, and the motive in life should be to wade through it. We cannot stop here, no matter what the situation is. Instead, face it and be strong."

Stability is what everyone wants in their career, and that is quite difficult when one is in showbiz which is often termed as risky business.

He added: "Everyone wants stability, and everyone should have it because when you grow up, there are many lives attached to yours that are to be taken care of. And, I believe that you have to be stable as a man so that your family always feels secure. I also think we shouldn't be dependent on one source of income; we should always have another option.

"You can't be stable while running behind only one thing. Any superstar or any actor is not always dependent on one thing; they always have various paths. So you should always have another path and be smart enough to balance both."

