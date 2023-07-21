Telangana: One Lakh Assistance to Minorities, G.O Soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday announced that the state government will be providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to minorities. He said that the government order (GO) in this regard will be issued soon.

Rao made the announcement while addressing a meeting of minority leaders at Jalavihar in Hyderabad. He said that the scheme is aimed at helping the minority community to improve their socio-economic status.

"The BRS government has always been supportive of the minorities. We have allocated Rs 2,200 crore for their welfare. We are providing quality education to minority students by running residential schools and colleges. We have also introduced Urdu along with English in these schools," Rao said.

He said that the government is also providing financial assistance to minority entrepreneurs. "We have helped many minority students to become doctors and engineers. We will continue to support the minority community," Rao said.

The meeting was also attended by Minority Affairs Minister Mahmood Ali, MP Ranjit Reddy, MLAs Danam Nagender, Shakeel Ahmed, and MLC Farooq Hussain.

The announcement of the financial assistance scheme has been welcomed by the minority community. They have expressed gratitude to the state government for the initiative.

