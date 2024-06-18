As she appears on new TV show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', Devoleena opens up on ties with Bihar

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', is receiving a lot of praise for her portrayal of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.'

The actress, who hails from Assam, recently opened up about her connection with Bihar and how she relates to the show’s concept.

Chhathi Maiyya is a revered goddess for people from Bihar and Purvanchal.

Devoleena said that she grew up in an ONGC colony in Assam, where people from every state reside, making her familiar with Bihar and its culture.

The actress said: “My neighbour was from Bihar, which is how I learned about the significance of orange sindoor and thekua. Not only do I know about thekua, but I also love relishing them. Moreover, my home in Assam also has neighbours from Bihar, so I am acquainted with their delicacies, and I even learned to make Litti Chokha from them.”

‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ follows Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as her mother. Chhathi Maiyya protects and guides her worshippers through life. The show also stars Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Vrinda Dahal, and Aashish Dixit.

Devoleena further mentioned, “Due to the Bihari people in my surroundings, I also know about Chhath Puja and its rituals. In the mornings, they worship the sugarcane plant. My neighbour aunty used to wake up before sunrise to observe fasts and break them the following evening. They used to make delicious thekua during this festival, and we all used to relish them.”

‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.