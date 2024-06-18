Aayushi Bhave on her Yoga routine: 'Chakrasana is my favourite, it's a great stress buster'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Ahead of the 'International Day of Yoga', Aayushi Bhave shared how yoga has helped her balance her mental and physical health as an actor, revealing that 'Chakrasana' is her favourite asana as the pose improves blood flow to organs and tissues and enhances spine flexibility.

Aayushi, who plays a dancer named Bindu in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', opened up about her yoga practices, saying, "As an actor, we have tight schedules and sometimes lack sleep. Our career demands us to be on our toes at any time, which can take a toll on our health. Initially, I used to work out to keep myself going, but I soon understood the importance of mental health along with physical health."

"I found yoga, which worked wonders for me. When I initially practiced yoga, I felt very refreshed and noticed an improvement in my concentration. This helped me complete tasks in less time, saving energy for other activities, and truly changing my entire lifestyle for the better," she shared.

She further explained, "One of my favourite asanas is Chakrasana. It has numerous benefits, from improving blood flow to organs and tissues to enhancing spine flexibility and providing relaxation."

"It’s a great stress buster, which is much needed in our daily life. Enjoying the exercises doubles the benefits, so I ensure I do something I enjoy. I recommend everyone take some time for themselves, and what better way than yoga," concluded Aayushi.

The show also stars Rajveer Singh, Shambhavi Singh, and Krip Suri.

It airs on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.