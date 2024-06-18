Alka Yagnik reveals she has ‘rare hearing loss’ due to viral attack

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a "rare hearing loss" due to a viral attack, and hence she was missing in action.

Alka Yagnik, one of the most prominent singers of the 1990s in Bollywood, took to Instagram and shared the news.

She posted a picture of herself and wrote: "To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers: A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything.”

The singer, who began her career singing bhajans for Akashvani (All India Radio) at the age of six and debuted with the song for the 1980 film 'Payal Ki Jhankaar', said that she mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode.

“I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my doctors as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack...”

She added, “This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers.”

Yagnik also shared a word of caution for young singers and fans.

“For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones.”

Yagnik added: “One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support, I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour.”

The 58-year-old singer is known for her iconic songs such as 'Ek Do Teen', 'Choli Ke Peeche', 'Chamma Chamma', 'Khush Rahne Ko Zaroori', 'Jai Maa Kali', and 'Yeh Bandhan To', to name a few.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.