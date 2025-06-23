Shaw granted NOC to leave Mumbai, set to play for new team in upcoming domestic season

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) India opener Prithvi Shaw has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday after he previously requested permission to play for a different state in the upcoming domestic cricket season.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) would like to inform that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had formally requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to represent another state as a professional player in the upcoming domestic season.”

“After due consideration, the MCA has granted the NOC. MCA acknowledges and appreciates Prithvi's contributions over the years and extends best wishes for his continued success,” said the MCA in a statement after a meeting was held by its Apex Council.

Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India so far, but was dropped from the Mumbai set-up during the first leg of last year’s Ranji Trophy in October because of form and fitness-related issues.

He was then brought back into the team during their victorious 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where he amassed 197 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 156.34. But after that, Shaw, 25, wasn’t included in Mumbai’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

“Prithvi Shaw has been an exceptional talent and has contributed significantly to Mumbai cricket. We respect his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," added MCA secretary Abhay Hadap in the statement.

Shaw had captained India to the 2018 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup win in New Zealand and later hit a century on his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot in 2018. But his sliding form and fitness issues made more headlines in the last few months.

Such has been Shaw’s drop in stocks that he was also dropped by his IPL side Delhi Capitals in the 2024 season before being released by them. He then went unsold in the mega auction for the 2025 edition and wasn’t even given a look-in by any of the ten contesting teams as a replacement player during the tournament.

It is yet to be known which team Shaw will represent in the upcoming domestic season, but IANS understands that a couple of state units are interested in roping him in to boost their batting line-up and more clarity is expected to come in the coming days.

