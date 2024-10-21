Sharvari serves hot Monday motivation

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Sharvari, best known for her role in the film ‘Munjya’, is serving up some serious Monday motivation.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram where she can be seen playing lawn tennis. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a couple of her photos and wrote, “Serving some #MondayMotivation.” In the clicks, Sharvari is seen sport black coloured athleisure paired with white-sneakers. Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the actress. One netizen wrote, “Sharvari mam on fire.” Another said, “My Crush.” A third user commented, “Super fit all the very best for Alpha.” Sharvari has maintained her successful streak in 2024, starting with the hit film ‘Maharaj’ from YRF, followed by a stellar performance in Nikhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’. Currently, she is busy shooting for YRF's upcoming project, ‘Alpha,’ leaving no stone unturned to fully immerse herself in her role. In this film, she stars opposite Alia Bhatt, directed by Shiv Rawail of ‘The Railway Men’ fame. Both Alia and Sharvari have been filming in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir. Recently, the Raazi actress shared two photographs of herself lounging in warm woolen clothing while soaking up the sun.

Sharvari also posted a stunning image of a picturesque Kashmiri landscape, showcasing the breathtaking location featured in the film. Earlier, Sharvari expressed her excitement, saying, “I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again, and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time, so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir schedule!”

Bobby Deol is reportedly set to play the antagonist in the film, while Anil Kapoor will portray the head of R&AW. ‘Alpha’ is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

