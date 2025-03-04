Sharon Stone is comfortable with changes that come with ageing

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has shared her perspective on aging, saying that she embraces the changes in her body and feels the importance of nurturing herself.

She told The Times: “A lot of people give up as they get older. They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’ But you still have to love that body.”

Known for her roles in ‘Basic Instinct’ and ‘Casino’, the actress also spoke about the physical transformations she has experienced with age, joking: “My underarms have pleats now.”

She added: “I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting… and like angel wings.’ So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.”

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner has spoken openly about aging in the past.

In January 2024, she criticised those who fear getting older, describing them as “stupid and ungrateful”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said in another interview with The Times: “I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it. Because I’ve witnessed any number of people not making it.”

The actress frequently showcased her confidence on social media, posting images in swimsuits and lingerie.

In 2022, she shared that she no longer uses Botox and said she had been dumped by a younger man because of her decision to stop cosmetic treatments. She also said she keeps the white dress she wore in ‘Basic Instinct’ locked in a safe.

She also described herself as a “cashmere-aholic”, saying she has collected 65 cashmere sweaters over the past four decades.

When asked about her style choices, she said she had no fashion regrets, adding: “Because I have a sense of humor. Frankly, sometimes I wore things just to be funny.”

