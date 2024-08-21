Sharib-Toshi: Trying something different in music industry takes immense courage

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Music composer duo Sharib-Toshi, who are awaiting the release of their new track ‘Salle Alla’, has said that trying anything new in the music industry, which is majorly driven by the market, demands a lot of courage from artistes.



‘Salle Alla’ is a Sufi track and features Pakistani artiste Hashim Ahmedani. It marks the duo’s first Pakistani collaboration, and the single will be released on August 30, 2024.

When asked about the collaboration, the duo Sharib-Toshi said, "Daring to try something different from the crowd, especially in the music industry, takes immense courage. We have always wanted to make the Sufi genre popular among the current generation, which is a huge challenge and requires faith in oneself. When we heard the idea from producer Hashim and composer Alex, we were instantly on board”.

The Sufi single depicts a deep expression of divine union and love with the lyrics furnished by Zaheer Zarf express the soul's quest for a connection with the divine, transcending worldly concerns. The idea for this collaboration with Sharib-Toshi first came from composer and music producer Alex Shahbaz, who wanted to create an original piece with live recorded instruments.

“This collaboration not only entertains the audience but also serves as a wonderful opportunity to unite people across the country through Sufi music. We're excited about working together more and allowing music to bridge cultural divides”, the duo added.

Speaking about their first collaboration with Bollywood artistes, Hashim and Alex said, "This track is a testament to the fact that music transcends all barriers. Working with the brothers was an incredible experience and a dream come true for me. Their humility is reflected in their music, and we can't wait for our audience to witness the magic of this single. We hope to create new memories through this collaboration”.

