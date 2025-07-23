Sharad Kelkar shares the joy of performing live at ‘Zee Rishton Ka Mela’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has opened up about performing at Zee Rishton Ka Mela, calling it a magical and heartwarming experience.

The actor shared how much he enjoyed being on stage and connecting with the audience through his performance. Talking about the grand event, Sharad and Niharika shared, “Zee Rishton Ka Mela is where Arya and Anu step out of the screen and into the hearts of fans live and unfiltered. We had already shot the show’s title track earlier, but reliving that love story on stage brought a whole new energy. The black-and-white-to-colour transformation in our act gave us goosebumps all over again. There’s something magical about performing for live fans who gave us such a warm welcome. What made it even more special was their real-time energy, applause, and love gave us an adrenaline rush we’ll never forget. From every glance to every gesture, we poured our hearts into it. This one’s packed with emotion, drama, and lots of unexpected sweetness — viewers are going to love every second of it. And yes, there’s even a surprise straight from Arya’s filmy playbook, a heart-shaped jalebi moment that will definitely melt a few hearts!”

Abhishek Sharma and Priya Thakur said, “For us, Zee Rishton Ka Mela is more than just an event — it’s a beautiful extension of Dev and Vasudha’s timeless love story. One of our favourite moments was a grand wedding-themed performance that felt straight out of a dream. The lehenga was so heavy it deserved its own credit, but somehow, twirling in it made the moment even more magical! We kept sneaking in quick rehearsals between shoots — perfecting every glance and every lift. Bringing this live to our fans, who’ve rooted for our jodi since day one, feels incredibly special. Trust us, there's a royal surprise waiting!”

Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar added, “Performing in front of a live audience who’s been cheering for us since day one added a beautiful kind of nervous excitement. Fans who’ve followed our journey are going to see something truly special — real chemistry, real moments, and a lot of heart. It felt like Ved and Saru had stepped into a dream for a few minutes — and we can’t wait for viewers to experience that magic from the comfort of their homes.”

The event, set to air on 26th July on Zee TV, will open with a series of spectacular performances — beginning with a dreamy, wedding-themed act by Vasudha and Dev (Priya Thakur & Abhishek Sharma), to a soulful romantic number by Saru and Ved (Mohak Matkar & Shagun Pandey). Adding a touch of vintage charm, Anu and Aryavardhan (Niharika Chouksey & Sharad Kelkar) revive their classic romance with a heartfelt performance to the title track of ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak.’

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.