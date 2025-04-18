Shameful: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Waqf-related violence in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s ‘failure’

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday described the communal violence in West Bengal over the Waqf Act as “shameful” and a blot on the performance of her counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.

Talking to IANS in an exclusive interview, CM Gupta said, “The way West Bengal Chief Minister is herself involved in causing a wedge among people is deplorable.”

Pointing to the volatile situation in West Bengal, she said, “It reflects badly on the Chief Minister if such an atmosphere is created in the state. On top of it, the CM herself is indulging in spreading the communal fire.”

The Delhi Chief Minister also extended sympathy towards the Hindu families in the minority-dominated-Murshidabad district who have borne the brunt of communal violence.

“Such atrocities are taking place against Hindus that they are forced to flee their homes. There can be nothing more shameful for a state, especially for a woman Chief Minister,” she said.

Her remarks came on a day when the Calcutta High Court directed the formation of a committee to review the situation in Murshidabad. So far, there have been reports of three violence-related deaths in the district.

CM Gupta also attacked her predecessor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for doublespeak on several issues.

“He is a master in the politics of opportunism. He issues statements only on issues that suit him,” she said, questioning his silence over ED raids against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Kejriwal swears in the name of his children and again indulges in wrongdoings and joins hands with tainted people, she said.

Expressing surprise over claims of Kejriwal that officials were not letting his government work freely in Delhi, CM Gupta said, “Officials want to work. It depends on the head of the government if he or she wants to extract work from them.”

Dismissing Kejriwal’s allegations of roadblocks in performing as Delhi CM, she said the same set of officials is working with the BJP government. “The Lieutenant Governor also wanted to help, the Central government also wanted to support, but he was in the habit of abusing and accusing others of non-cooperation,” she said.

