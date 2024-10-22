Shalini Passi feels Kapil’s show is similar to ‘Krishi Darshan’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Art collector Shalini Passi, who can be seen on the recently released streaming show ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, equated Kapil Sharma’s streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ with the agriculture show ‘Krishi Darshan’.

The makers of the ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ shared a Reel on Instagram in which Shalini can be seen telling Kapil, “When I saw your show for the first time, memories of my grandparents washed over me because I used to watch ‘Krishi Darshan’ with them”.

At this point, Kapil interjected, and said, “You feel our show is similar to that show?”.

Shalini replied by saying, “It just reminded me of my grandparents”.

Kapil’s show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. The new season also features the T20 World Cup winners who are exceptionally brilliant at charades, and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives.

The format of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is largely identical to that of Sharma's former shows ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. The show revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur.

Kapil has a history with his co-star Sunil Grover as in 2017, Kapil Sharma had a bad fight with Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar while they were on a flight back from Melbourne. Kapil reportedly verbally abused Sunil Grover.

As a result, Sunil decided not to return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Before Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous feud, the two had worked together on hit projects like ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The show streams on Netflix.

