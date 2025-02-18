Shalini Pandey sheds light on playing Raaji in 'Dabba Cartel'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) The recently released trailer of Hitesh Bhatia's forthcoming series, "Dabba Cartel" has managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Shalini Pandey’s portrayal of Raaji in particular left the movie buffs pleasantly shocked.

Speaking about her character, Shalini Pandey said, "I'm playing the character of Raaji. She seems like a sweet, simple, and homely girl, which she is but then she goes through turmoil, loses her resistance, and not what depth she has, and I as a character discovered her depth while doing this character and it was a great experience for me. And how Raaji flips completely, you will see how she changes. It was a discovery for Shalini and while playing Raaji for me, so yes it was very interesting playing the character."

She further talked about her experience of working with veterans like Shabana Azmi and Jyotika, "My mom and dad love Shabana Azmi and I have heard about her from them. I have seen her films and am a huge fan of Shabana Ji and to be part of a cast like this is a privilege. We had a lot of fun shooting for it. Gajaraj Rao especially, though we don't have scenes together, I admire her work, to work with Jyotika and all other women is quite fun so yes this a complete women-leading show."

Earlier, director Hitesh Bhatia also shared his views on the series saying, “Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it’s a gripping crime drama, but what makes it special is the emotional depth and the dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I’m excited for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival on Netflix.”

The show stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat in key roles, along with others.

The "Dabba Cartel" trailer offers us an insight into the life of five middle-class women, whose seemingly innocent dabba business takes a sinister turn into the dangerous world of drug cartels.

“Dabba Cartel” is slated to premiere on Netflix on February 28, 2025.

