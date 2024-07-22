Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor spills the beans on her obsession

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is currently on a family vacation to Europe, has shared some glimpses from her shopping spree, revealing her obsession with the crockery set.

An avid social media user, Mira, who has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a peek into her vacation. She dropped a snap of crockeries -- colourful plates.

She has captioned it as: "It is an obsession..."

In another post, Mira shared a picture of flowers and a couch. It is captioned as: "A day for wellness."

Earlier, she also gave a peek into her 'delicious vegan summer lunch!' in a London cafe.

Shahid married Mira in July 2015. The couple have two kids -- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

Shahid made his debut with the 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

He was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama.

It is set to release on February 14, 2025.

