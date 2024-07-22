Iran hosts joint naval drill in Caspian Sea

Tehran, July 22 (IANS) A joint naval drill kicked off on Monday in the Caspian Sea to ensure shipping security and safety in the region, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

The exercise, codenamed 2024 Hybrid Maritime Search, Rescue and Security, was being staged off the Iranian port city of Bandar-e Anzali and involved the Iranian Navy's maritime and aerial forces as well as Russia's SB 45 vessel. Representatives from the Caspian Sea littoral states, including Azerbaijan, also supervised the exercise, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hassani listed the Iranian missile cruisers taking part in the exercise as Peykan (Arrow), Joshan (Armour), Derafsh (Flag) and Separ (Shield), adding the drill also involved two AB 212 helicopters of the Iranian Navy.

He stressed that the drill was aimed at promoting interaction and cooperation between the maritime apparatuses of Iran and other countries bordering the Caspian Sea, namely Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan, adding that the littoral states do not tolerate the presence of non-regional countries in the region.

He added that the drill would be staged over four days and involve two main phases. The coastal phase will include developing designs, ensuring coordination, and providing relevant training. The tactical phase will involve operations to contain fires, rescue shipwrecked and injured crew members, and conduct aerial photography.

