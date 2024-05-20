Shahid Kapoor says ‘every vote matters’ as he shows his inked finger

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor was among the early voters on Monday morning, joining the likes of Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, and Janhvi Kapoor to cast his vote.

On Monday morning, Shahid took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of himself sitting in a car, wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses.

The actor posed for a selfie, showing his inked finger.

He captioned the image: "Cast your vote. Every vote matters."

On Sunday, Shahid shared a glimpse of his heavy "snack", which included a picture of a barbell with heavy weights.

Shahid will next be seen in the action thriller 'Deva', directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The film tells the story of a rebellious police officer who investigates a high-profile case and uncovers a web of deceit. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.