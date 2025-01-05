Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reveals goals she aims to achieve in 2025

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, known for her active social media presence, recently shared her goals for the year 2025.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself at the gym. In the image, Mira is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a white crop top paired with black leggings and a jacket. The star wife is certainly setting some major fitness goals.

Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, "Goals need to be met in 2025."

Earlier, Mira had shared glimpses from her vacation in the Maldives, where she and Shahid, along with their children Misha and Zain, jetted off to the island paradise to ring in the New Year.

Mira Rajput also posted a romantic snapshot from her getaway with husband Shahid Kapoor, showing the couple holding hands.

Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Come away with me." In the picture, the ‘Jab We Met actor’ is seen shirtless while holding Mira’s hand on the beach. Additionally, Mira shared photos of delicious meals, including a pizza, with the caption, "No cheating. Share the most recent food photo from your camera roll."

Shahid also shared a photo on his Instagram, where he is seen shirtless, sporting a rugged beard.

Mira Rajput recently dropped a heartfelt video reflecting on the treasured memories she created in 2024. The video features her husband Shahid, their children Misha and Zain, as well as her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter.

It captures precious moments with Shahid, playful interactions with the children, and a sweet shot of Mira with Ishaan. In her caption, Mira wrote, "2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I'm ready to fly."

On the professional front, Shahid is preparing for the release of his next action thriller, “Deva.” On New Year's, the makers shared a striking new poster from the film showing Shahid in a rugged and intense look. The film is set to hit theatres on January 31, 2025.

