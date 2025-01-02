Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput share a peek into their romantic gateway

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share some glimpses from their vacation in the Maldives.

The actor, along with his wife Mira and their children, Misha and Zain, are currently enjoying a relaxing getaway in the island paradise. The family arrived a few days ago to celebrate the New Year and have been making the most of their time together.

Mira shared a romantic moment from their getaway by posting a photo with Shahid, holding hands. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Come away with me."

In the shot, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor is seen posing shirtless while holding Mira’s hand on the beach. Mira also shared a few pictures of delicious meals, including pizza, and captioned it, “No cheating. Share the most recent food photo from your camera roll.”

Shahid also posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that perfectly captured his vacation vibe. In the image, he is seen shirtless, sporting a rugged beard

Earlier, Mira Rajput had shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, reflecting on the treasured memories she created in 2024. The video features her husband Shahid, their children Misha and Zain, as well as her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

It started with Mira looking radiant, followed by glimpses of her attending a wedding with the kids. The video captured her precious moments with Shahid, playful interactions with the children, and a sweet shot of Mira with Ishaan. In her caption, Mira wrote, "2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I'm ready to fly."

On the professional front, Shahid delighted his fans by revealing a striking new poster from his upcoming film "Deva" on New Year's Day. The poster showcases his rugged and intense look. He captioned the poster, “Lock n’ Load #DEVA See you in cinemas on 31st January 2025!”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.