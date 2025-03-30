Shabana Azmi: Unfortunately, the OTTs are also getting into some kind of formula

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi, who has also worked in the digital space with shows such as “The Empire” and “Dabba Cartel”, says that unfortunately, the OTT platforms are also getting into some kind of formula, which they need to shake themselves from and not run after stars.

Asked if she feels that meaningful, socially relevant cinema still has a place in today's entertainment industry, Shabana told IANS: “Yeah, because it's sort of moving away from the mainstream cinema into OTT.”

“So, films that people feel, ‘abhi theatre mein jaa ki itna paisa karch kar ki kyun de, 3 maine baad toh humko mil jayega’. So that is definitely bringing about change in terms of the content,” added the actress, who graced the opening of Antara AGEasy, a holistic platform for seniors.

Shabana highlighted how the OTT space, while offering diverse and unique stories, has begun to rely on certain predictable structures and formats, which might limit creativity.

“But now, unfortunately, the OTTs are also getting into some kind of formula, which they need to shake themselves from and not run after stars. What is the point? You have the platform to create your own stars,” said the actress.

“So why are you running after the big names? That wasn't your mandate in the first place. So they need to go back to that. Because see, OTT films do not depend on the box office collections in the first week. It has a far longer shelf life and a far longer period in which its money can be got back. So that should give it a lot of freedom.”

On the film front, the 74-year-old actress, who has a career spanning over 160 films, was last seen on screen in the movie “Ghoomer”, a sports drama by R. Balki. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.