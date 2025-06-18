Shabana Azmi reveals the real-life inspiration behind her role in short film ‘Auntyji’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has a rare glimpse into the roots of one of her most talked-about performances.

She revealed that her character in the short film “Auntyji”, directed by Adeeb Rizvi, was inspired by a real-life woman. Taking to Instagram, Azmi shared a photo of the woman and credited her as the muse behind the role. Alongside the image, she wrote, “The lady whom I took inspiration from for my role in #Adeeb Rizvi’s short film #Auntyji.”

In the image, Shabana Azmi is seen warmly posing with her hand placed on the woman's shoulder—a gesture that reflects both admiration and affection.

Released in 2018, “AuntyJi” was a touching short film that beautifully captured the power of unexpected connections. The 20-minute narrative followed the story of Parveen, a lonely Parsi widow played by Shabana Azmi, and Geetika, an acid attack survivor portrayed by Anmol Rodriguez.

Despite coming from entirely different worlds, their chance encounter led to an emotional exchange of dreams, pain, and personal beliefs. What began as a brief meeting soon blossomed into an unlikely but deeply meaningful friendship. The film served as a gentle yet powerful reminder to live life on one’s own terms, chase dreams unapologetically, and look beyond appearances to find common ground.

The short film also starred Akanksha Thakur, Mohit Hiranandani, Dhananjay Kapoor, and Gaurav Kamble, among others.

Speaking of Shabana Azmi, the National Award-winning actress stepped into the world of cinema in 1974 with her debut film, “Ankur.” Over the past five decades, she has carved an extraordinary path in the industry, building a prolific filmography of over 160 titles—largely within the realms of independent and neorealist parallel cinema.

Reflecting on her journey in cinema, veteran actress Shabana Azmi described it in one word while speaking to IANS—"Arth". The acclaimed performer considers the film a turning point, marking the start of her deep connection with the women's movement and shaping her perspective both on and off screen.

“I think ‘Arth,’ because I think that's the one that started my involvement with the women's movement,” said Shabana Azmi.

