Shaan aims to capture the ‘initial stage of love’ with ‘Tera Ho Raha’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Known for chartbusters such as Tanha Dil, Woh Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina, and My Dil Goes Mmmm, singer Shaan has now released his latest single, Tera Ho Raha, in which he aims to capture the initial stage of love when everything feels perfect.

The track is a fresh and heartfelt journey which captures the purest emotion of a budding romance.

Speaking about the track, Shaan said: “With ‘Tera Ho Raha,’ I aimed to capture the initial stage of love when everything feels perfect. This I feel is the purest feeling that everyone has experienced in their lifetime.”

This track is also Shaan’s latest release under his independent label, Shaan Music Label.

“Tera Ho Raha, like every other independent song, has a very special palace in my heart as it is filled with my own memories.”

"Tera Ho Raha" beautifully showcases the transition from friendship to love. The track is penned by the talented Rajesh Manthan. The track is produced, mixed and mastered by Ganesh Surve. The guitar work by Milton Daniel with Shaan's heartfelt vocals.

Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, is known as the "Golden Voice of India". Shaan is considered among the greatest playback singers of India and is also noted for his songs in the romantic genre, mainly during the 2000s.

His most popular songs include — "Musu Musu Haasi Deu" from Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, "Woh Ladki Hai Kahan" and "Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe" from Dil Chahta Hai, "Ghanan Ghanan" from Lagaan, "Mere Samnewali Khidki Mein" from Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, "O Humdum Suniyo Re" from Saathiya, "Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai" from Jism, "Kuch To Hua Hai" from Kal Ho Naa Ho, "O Jaana" from Tere Naam, "Ladki Kyun" from Hum Tum and "Main Aisa Kyun Hoon" from Lakshya to name a few.

