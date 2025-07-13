SFI targets RSS over 'feet-washing' of teachers in Kerala schools, Education Minister orders probe

Thiruvananthapuram, July 12 (IANS) The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Saturday strongly criticised an incident in which students were made to wash the feet of their teachers at schools allegedly run by RSS-affiliated managements.

SFI state leaders M. Sivaprasad and Sanjeev condemned the ritual, calling it regressive and incompatible with Kerala's progressive socio-cultural ethos.

“These incidents occurred in schools run by the RSS, where students were compelled to perform this ritual. Such acts are in line with the RSS’s ideological practices and are completely unacceptable in a modern, democratic education system,” the SFI said in a statement.

The organisation demanded strict action, arguing that such practices undermine the inclusive and egalitarian values Kerala’s education system stands for.

However, the school management involved denied any wrongdoing, calling the controversy “needless.”

It said that the students participated in the ritual voluntarily; they brought pooja materials themselves and conducted it in the presence of teachers as part of tradition.

Following media reports and the SFI’s complaint, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty took note of the issue and ordered an official inquiry.

“Such practices are inappropriate and do not align with the values of a democratic and progressive education system,” Sivankutty said, adding that district education officials have been asked to submit a detailed report and ensure that such activities are not repeated. He also instructed strict action against any violations of established norms.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between the CPI(M)-led state government and Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar. The relationship has soured further after the Governor began using the image of Bharat Mata, a symbol associated with the RSS, at official events.

Last month, Minister Sivankutty walked out of a meeting at the Raj Bhavan after he noticed the image prominently placed on the dais, in what was seen as a rare and pointed breach of protocol.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.