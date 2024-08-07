Settle Hindu migrants, deport Bangladeshi & Rohingya Muslims: Bihar BJP

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) Bihar BJP on Wednesday asked the Union government to settle the migrant Hindus and deport the Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims from the country.

“Indian government should prepare to settle Hindus migrating from Bangladesh and also deport over four crore Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims, who are residing in India,” Bihar BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok wrote on X.

He said that the Hindu population constitute around 1.35 crore population in Bangladesh.

Alok emphasised the need for proactive measures in light of the religious persecution faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

He said that India is surrounded by countries where religious grounds have influenced ways of living and the country will not remain unaffected by these developments.

“I also reassure minorities within India that they should not be worried. Hindus are inherently peaceful but we cannot become the voice of infiltrators,” Alok said.

Reacting to Alok’s statement, RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari criticised the BJP for its discriminatory mindset towards Muslims.

“India is governed by the law and Constitution and not by the wishes of any individual or party. The BJP is viewing the Bangladesh crisis through a religious lens to gain political advantage. Such tactics backfired in the past, such as in the Lok Sabha election where the BJP lost in Ayodhya despite playing the Hindu-Muslim card,” Tiwari said.

He stressed the need for careful monitoring and appropriate action regarding the Bangladesh crisis.

Another RJD Spokesperson, Azya Yadav questioned the intent behind Alok’s statement, saying if he has demands, he should address them directly to his party and the government instead of posting them on social media.

“Alok’s actions appear more about political stunt on a sensitive issue rather than genuine concern for the situation in Bangladesh,” Yadav said.

