Set designer Omung Kumar promises intriguing 'House' in magic-themed ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The house is set and the doors are ready to open to welcome the contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', which this year is themed around 'magic'.

Filmmaker and art director Omung Kumar, who has always designed the 'House' for the controversial reality show, said that each element has been carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise.

Talking about the thought behind the new design, Kumar told IANS: “We wanted the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House to be incredibly unique and vibrant. As a designer, I believe in the magic of transformation. Following the success of last year's 'sustainability' theme, this season posed a fresh challenge to create something equally captivating.”

Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud have given a new twist to the House. At the entrance, two huge anonymous statues guarding the House welcome the housemates. Dragons guard the premises, while two-sided walls showcase different faces on each side, adding to the House's illusionary charm.

The theme of locks and keys weaves through the decor of the entire House.

The bedroom, designed like a time-warped theatre of a fantasy world, evokes the charm of silhouette cutout backdrops. The beds are placed uniquely to foster interaction and bonding among the housemates.

The kitchen resembles a quaint vineyard, complete with stone walls and whimsical wine barrels, creating a cozy yet playful vibe. A large bridge connects the living room and the storeroom, suspended over a water-printed carpet.

"In alignment with our theme, we aimed to deliver an experience unlike any other seen before. Our design choices, from incorporating keys and locks to featuring grand dragons and two-sided walls with different faces, contribute to the magical ambiance. The keys and locks are a personal favourite -- they represent how the contestants are locked in and have to unlock new aspects of themselves.”

Kumar is now looking forward to the reaction of the contestants of the show to be hosted by Anil Kapoor.

“Each element was carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise. I'm thrilled to see how the contestants interact and be inspired by this imaginative space,” Kumar said.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will air on JioCinema Premium from June 21.

