Serbia, Kazakhstan strengthen ties with ten agreements during presidential visit

Belgrade, Nov 20 (IANS) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks in Belgrade, strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, education, and technology through ten newly signed agreements.

At a joint press conference on Tuesday, Vucic hailed the partnership as one built on 'deep-rooted friendship' and mutual respect for territorial integrity. He expressed confidence that the agreements would boost sectors like agriculture, industry, and transportation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Making his first official visit to Serbia, Tokayev emphasised shared interests in industrial development and trade, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in food exports, healthcare, and tourism.

He also thanked Serbia for its support during recent floods in Kazakhstan and outlined plans for joint ventures in agriculture, technology, and public health.

The agreements cover areas such as defence, education, tourism, culture, and healthcare, reflecting both countries' commitment to deepening ties. Vucic and Tokayev underscored the importance of peace and stability for regional prosperity.

Tokayev, who arrived Monday evening, also met with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic during his visit.

