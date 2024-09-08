Selma Blair has never turned off ‘Cruel Intentions’, ‘Legally Blonde’ on TV

Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Selma Blair has spoken about how she never turns off her old films such as “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions”, which she watches “all the time”.

Asked about “Cruel Interntions”, which marked its 25th anniversary earlier this year, Blair told People: “It makes me so happy though… because that movie is such a good, sexy … I don't know, talk about wardrobe.

“I mean, she (costume designer Denise Wingate) did an amazing job with the wardrobe. But it was one of the most gorgeous movies. It still lasts. It still holds up. And I love it. And I love everyone in that cast. I'll watch it all the time,” added the actress, who created a tizzy by sharing a kiss on screen with her co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 1999 film.

Blair, who opened about her battle with multiple sclerosis, added: “I mean, I don’t put it on. But if it’s in the background, I will never turn it off. Like, never.”

The actress spoke at The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards about “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added about starring in “Legally Blonde” alongside Reese Witherspoon in 2001: “(I) never turn off ‘Legally Blonde’, too. I’ll never turn that off. Because that's just really happy.”

Talking about both the films, she said: “They have a great energy and they’re beautiful ... and I was so thrilled.”

The actress also said she’s glad the movies are finding a home with “the younger generation”.

“I hope that things come back in style. My mom said, ‘Everything always comes back in style’ If they're fine things, they'll come back in style, like clothes and actors and fans.”

