Selena Gomez teases 'Younger and Hotter Than Me" with a nostalgic post

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood singer and actress Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco have released a new single titled, "I Said I Love You First."

Talking about her latest creative burst Gomez revealed that while making the song, she and her fiance explored so many sides of themselves and also as a couple.

She penned on the micro-blogging site "Through the creation of I Said I Love You First, benny and I got to explore so many sides of ourselves as individual people and as a couple. I love the Sunset Blvd side which is fun, carefree, and boldly in love, and I equally love the softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us."

Teasing 'Younger and Hotter Than Me", a song off "I Said I Love You First", she added, "You can hear that side in Younger and Hotter Than Me. It’s a special song for both of us, and the music video will be out tonight with the album... We wanted to give you a sneak peak of Younger And Hotter Than Me before tonight, so the behind the scenes of the music video is out now on YouTube. We can’t wait for you to hear this album, thank you for being here. #ISaidILoveYouFirst."

On Monday, Gomez took a trip down memory lane, sharing a rare childhood audition video on social media while teasing, "Younger and hotter than me."

She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “We’re not getting any younger," using a lyric from the track.

The clip featured Gomez having a conversation with the executives during an audition.

She can be heard saying, "I'm Selena and you're watching Disney Channel. We draw it all the time," in an attempt to recreate the iconic early 2000s commercials.

A person interrupted her in the background, saying, "You know what? You might not be too far off. You never know, right?".

Additionally, Gomez explained during the audition, "I'm trying to get into my singing career or my acting career."

She added, "I want to do that when I get older. I want to be both."

