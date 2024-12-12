Selena Gomez never wanted to be the ‘centre of attention’

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez said that she seeks a "collaborative" approach to filmmaking and that she has "never wanted to be the centre of attention".

The 32-year-old actress spoke about her experience of working with "collaborative" filmmakers, like Jacques Audiard, who directed 'Emilia Perez'.

The actress told variety.com: "I’ve never wanted to be the centre of attention, so I love working with filmmakers that make it feel collaborative. Jacques was like a little kid.”

“He would get so excited when we’d do something right, and he would let us know - even though I couldn’t understand him half the time. I was appreciative."

Asked if Audiard, who was born in Paris, spoke French during the shoot, Gomez replied: "It was such a weird experience. We had translators; we had coaches; we had Jacques’ interpreter. French, English, Spanish - it was the wildest combination, but he pulled it off."

Gomez doesn't enjoy being the centre of attention, she's still keen to test herself as an actress.

She said: "I have been acting and singing my whole life, but this is all a new experience for me. I’m really proud of the choices I’ve made, because I go for the parts that scare me a little. That’s the rush I crave."

She achieved billionaire status earlier this year, and she recently admitted that she feels "really proud" of her success.

Despite this, Gomez doesn't feel as though success has changed her at all.

Talking about her billionaire status, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t really pay much attention. I don’t think anything about me has changed. I don’t think that I feel different. I think I’m just really proud. And also, personally, I just don’t think it’s anyone’s business."

Recently, Gomez talked about loneliness in Hollywood and offered a helping hand to those who are struggling

