Selena Gomez: I’ve learned so much from Meryl Streep

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez has spoken about being in awe of her co-actress and Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

Gomez, who starred alongside the 75-year-old star during season three of “Only Murders in the Building”, shared: "She was so excited, and when she came on set, she told everybody that she loves the show, and I don’t even think I spoke the first day she was around, I was just admiring her.

"She’s an inspiration, and she’s someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, professional, and kind. I’ve learned so much from her just by her being Meryl," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora in the show, reminisced about being brought to tears by one scene in particular.

She said: "My favourite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it acappella, live every time, and I cried. I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears.”

“Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."

“Only Murders in the Building” has proven to be a huge hit with viewers, and Gomez has shared what fans can expect from season four of the show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress-singer said: "I think this is our most exciting season yet. That’s what I would definitely say with confidence, because it was far too fun.

"How it came together was so magical. Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride, you know. Taking us to LA and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favourite season."

