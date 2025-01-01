Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ring in New Year with cozy cuddly pictures

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco are feeling the love heading into 2025. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress, 32, marked New Year's Eve by sharing a series of videos and photos of herself and the music producer, 36, on Instagram just weeks following their engagement.

Selena Gomez kicked off her slideshow with a shot of a paper plate with beans on which someone scratched "I love you" in ink, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She also included a cozy selfie with Blanco, as well as a shot from a glam couple's night out in which he kissed Gomez's hand.

As per ‘People’, Selena Gomez also shared a video seemingly from the same evening, in which she and Blanco shared a smooch.

She included a photo of the pair posing while peering at a security footage monitor at a T.J. Maxx store. The gallery was rounded out by a picture of Gomez and her younger sister enjoying New York City restaurant Serendipity 3's iconic frozen hot chocolate, and a mirror selfie displaying Gomez's engagement ring.

"Happy new years", she wrote in her caption.

Days before New Year's Eve, Selena Gomez and Blanco spent their first Christmas as an engaged couple at a Hannukah party hosted by composer Benj Pasek.

They cozied up together during the star-studded apartment party. Blanco and Gomez began dating in June 2023 but made their relationship public knowledge that December. The following month, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

A source said in April that the couple was "so in love" at that point in their relationship.

The insider said, “It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments”.

