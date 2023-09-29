Seher Atwal completes massive 11-shot win in 14th Leg of WPGT

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Seher Atwal gave herself a big boost ahead of India’s main women’s golfing event, the Ladies European Tour -sanctioned Hero Women’s Indian Open, by registering an 11-shot win in the 14th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Delhi Golf Club, here on Friday.

Seher, who won the first leg of the Tour, has since finished second in the fourth leg, but her form has been below her own expectations.

Her rounds of 68-71-72 gave her a total of 5-under 211 and she finished 11 shots clear of Ridhima Dilawari (78-72-72), who was tied with Asmitha Sathish (73-72-77) and Sneha Singh (71-73-78).

Seher, who led from the first round had a roller-coaster final round. She birdied the second, but back-to-back bogeys halted her progress, though she was never challenged the whole day.

She birdied the eighth to turn in even par. On the back nine, she bogeyed the 10th and the 15th but had an eagle on Par-5 14th to total even par 72 and complete a start-to-finish title win.

Seher became the fifth player to win twice this season after Sneha Singh, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi, and Tvesa Malik.

Ridhima also had an up-and-down round with a bogey on the sixth and birdies on the seventh and eighth. She dropped a double bogey on the 10th and a bogey on the 16th but closed birdie-birdie.

Asmitha Sathish missed a chance to be the sole second as she closed with a double bogey on the Par-5 18th. She had three other bogeys and no birdies in her round of 77.

Sneha Singh, the Order of Merit leader, had a disappointing round with two birdies, four bogeys, and two double bogeys in a round of 6-over 78.

Jasmine Shekar (76-75-72) and Kriti Chowhan (74-73-76) were tied for fifth, while Tvesa Malik (75-77-72) was sole seventh. Lavanya Gupta was the top amateur with (78-73-74) was eighth and Khushi Khanijau (75-79-72) was ninth. Durga Nittur, Jyotsana Singh and Agrima Manral were tied 10th.

Sneha, however, continues to lead the Order of Merit, while Seher moved to second place. Neha Tripathi, Tvesa Malik, and Khushi Khanijau occupy the next three places.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.