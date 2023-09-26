Seerat Kapoor debuts as singer with ‘Aao Na’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, has made her singing debut with the song ‘Aao Na’ which hit the airwaves on Tuesday. The song also features Aman Preet Singh who is the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh.

The romantic title track is a heartwarming melody and features a palpable chemistry between Seerat Kapoor and Aman Preet.

Aman Preet plays an established photographer and Seerat Kapoor is a supermodel in the music video of the song. Aman gets mesmerised with the beauty and charm of Seerat and falls in love and has a gala time with her imagining her as his girlfriend, but later realises that it's just a dream.

Talking about her debut as a singer, Seerat said, “Debuting as a singer and as an actor in one project itself, has always been my dream and I'm thrilled that the universe has conspired it with 'Aao Na.' This song is incredibly special to me. I hope this song resonates with the audience and leaves a lasting impression”.

The song has been released under the label of Jjust Music and is available to stream on their YouTube channel.

