Seeman moves Madras HC to club multiple FIRs against him over anti-Periyar speech

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator, S. Seeman, has approached the Madras High Court seeking to club all 50 FIRs registered against him across Tamil Nadu over his speech criticising Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) founder E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar.

The petition has been listed for admission before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan.

In his affidavit, Seeman (58) stated that he delivered a speech at Vadalur in Cuddalore district on January 8, 2025, where he criticised Periyar.

According to him, his remarks were based on facts and historical records rather than personal opinions or defamatory statements.

He further contended that his speech merely referenced Periyar’s own public addresses and writings, which are well-documented in official sources.

“I have not made any unfounded allegations or disparaging remarks against any leader,” he asserted.

Seeman argued that merely reproducing historical speeches and writings does not amount to imputation and should not be construed as an attempt to create divisions among people.

“My intention was not to malign or defame the leader but to express a differing opinion on his views,” he said.

Following his speech, several complaints were lodged against him by members of Periyarist organisations across multiple districts, including Erode, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Perambalur, Karur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Coimbatore, Theni, and Sivaganga.

Seeman described the registration of multiple FIRs as an abuse of the legal process, calling it an unnecessary harassment tactic.

In his petition, Seeman revealed that he had already written to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) on February 11, 2025 requesting them to merge all the FIRs into a single case and appoint one investigating officer for a fair and impartial probe.

However, he claimed that his request had gone unanswered.

Citing Supreme Court judgments on clubbing of multiple FIRs, he urged the High Court to direct the authorities to consolidate all the cases and grant him relief from repeated summons to multiple police stations.

In response to his remarks, members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, May 17 Movement, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, and other Periyarist outfits staged protests against Seeman.

A group even attempted to lay siege to his residence in Neelankarai.

Despite the backlash, Seeman has remained defiant, continuing his criticism of Periyar and his supporters. He has accused Periyarist outfits of ignoring pressing public issues and instead mobilising protests against him.

The case is now pending before the Madras High Court, and a ruling on the clubbing of the FIRs is awaited.

