Security tightened at B'luru airport ahead of Prajwal Revanna’s return from Munich

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Karnataka Police have tightened the security at the KempeGowda International airport in Bengaluru ahead of the midnight arrival of fugitive JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal, that has rocked the state.

Prajwal is expected to arrive at the Bengaluru airport around 12:30 a.m. and will be checking out around 1 a.m.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have been stationed at the airport since Thursday evening to take Prajwal into custody.

The SIT officers have coordinated with immigration authorities for Prajwal's handover.

Sources say that Prajwal will be taken directly from the airport to Bowring Hospital for medical tests.

After the medical tests, he will be transported to the SIT office located within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) premises.

After the preliminary investigation, he will be allowed to rest at the SIT facility.

Two battalions of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and more than 50 police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of the CID as a preventive measure.

Prajwal will arrive via a Lufthansa flight LH764 from Munich, Germany.

The SIT has booked him under IPC Sections 376(2)N (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354(A)(1) (behaving in an unwelcome way, explicit sexual behavior, demanding sexual favours), 354(B) (using criminal force on a woman), 354(C) (voyeurism, capturing the image of a woman in a private act without her consent), and sections of the Information Technology Act.

