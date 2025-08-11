Security & logistic arrangements in place for Independence Day celebrations in Valley: Police

Srinagar, Aug 11 (IANS) J&K Police on Monday said that all security and logistic arrangements are in place for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Independence Day rehearsal parade, IGP, Kashmir Zone, V.K.Birdi, stressed that all necessary security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations across the Valley.

Rehearsal for the August 15 parade was held in Srinagar on Monday.

“Multi-layered security will be in place on August 15 with special focus on sensitive locations to ensure that the event passes off peacefully. All efforts are being made to ensure smooth and incident-free August 15 celebrations in Srinagar and all other districts of the Valley," the IGP said.

Srinagar city and other district headquarters of the Valley remain in sharp focus of the security forces on the country’s Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations since armed violence started in J&K in the early 1990s.

Terrorists and their overground leaders would call for a boycott of the official events connected with these national-level celebrations. The separatists would also call for a complete shutdown and for observing a ‘Black Day’ on these events.

After the abrogation of Article 370 when J&K came under direct central control, stone pelting, separatist-called shutdowns, and boycotts of national events have become a thing of the past.

Attendance by common citizens and school children has become an essential part of the Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir during the last five years.

Locals have been moving around freely on January 26 and August 15 as the people of the Valley have identified themselves with the rest of the country while celebrating these national events.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will unfurl the national flag and take salute at the parade inside the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on August 15, while different ministers and the chairpersons of the development committee will preside over the Independence Day functions in various districts of J&K.

