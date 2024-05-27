Secret of Sheezan Khan's transformation: 'Went on zero carbs for two weeks'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Sheezan Khan, who recently went through a massive physical transformation has opened up on his fitness regime, sharing how he works out seven days a week, twice every day, and went on zero carbs for two weeks.

Known for his roles in TV shows like 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' has lost nine kgs in the last one year.

Sheezan said: "I am still on that path. Also, until December, my physique wasn’t that bad. Then I got very sick and was on saline and glucose. I did get better with time, but my appearance wasn’t good. I was looking shapeless in a lot of ways."

The 29-year-old actor confessed that before starting his weight loss journey, he ate everything that he wanted to.

"I didn’t continue it for very long. You should have control and know when to stop. When you start enjoying this journey, many things don’t matter. I do not miss and don’t have many cravings. So in total, I work out seven days a week and twice every day. I went on zero carbs for two weeks," he said.

Lauding the efforts of his trainer, the 'Nazar 2' actor said: "In my journey of transformation my trainer, Sumit Gurav, really helped me. I believe when you have correct guidance, you will be consistent. He has been motivating and pushing me a lot of times when I did not feel like working out."

"When I see the final result I must say I feel good, proud that I could achieve this. Good healthy life is a continuous process and it has to go on," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sheezan was a contestant on the stunt reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. He last featured in the show 'Chand Jalne Laga' as Dr Arjun.

