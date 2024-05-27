Naqiyah Haji gears up for 'Nikki vs Malik' showdown in 'Shaitani Rasmein'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Naqiyah Haji, who is gearing up for the ultimate showdown between Malik and Nikki in 'Shaitani Rasmein', shared how, in the middle of the shot, the actress took a moment to breathe and gather herself, adding she can't wait for the audience to feel the thrill.

Naqiyah, who portrays Nikki, found herself overwhelmed as she prepared for this major fight sequence.

Talking about the same, she said: "Honestly, this particular fight is a major point for the entire team. The audience has seen Nikki defeat Kapalika and kill Chhaya, and now she faces her greatest enemy. It's a one-time opportunity for her to completely defeat Malik and gain a major victory. This sequence is packed with action and thrill, and we are all working very hard to make it perfect."

"I do get overwhelmed because I feel all eyes are on me, and I need to meet the expectations of the entire team and, most importantly, the viewers. In the middle of the shot, I take a moment to breathe and gather myself," she shared.

The actress added: "I am giving my best to perform well throughout, and I can't wait for the audience to feel the thrill. If my acting conveys the intended intensity, I will be thoroughly satisfied, and my hard work will have paid off."

It will be fascinating to see how Nikki prepares for her greatest battle, and whether she is able to defeat her biggest enemy, Mallik.

The show, which also stars Vibhav Roy as Piyush, and Shefali Jariwala as Kapalika, airs on Star Bharat.

