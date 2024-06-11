Second woman emerges to spice up Diljit and Neeru’s love story in ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ trailer

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer shows Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa playing the cops.

It opens with the lead pair engaging in an altercation in a foreign land. Diljit asks Neeru’s character not to push him or else he will respond in a similar vein.

It then shows them arguing inside a police station as Neeru calls the mom of Diljit’s character in the film, an illiterate. Reacting to this, Diljit’s character makes a racist remark about Neeru’s father in the film. The trailer then shows the comedy arising from the mess.

The subsequent shots in the trailer show the romance between the lead pair until a guest makes an entry into their lives. Neeru suspects that Diljit’s character is having an affair with another woman, whom Diljit calls a business partner. The crux of the film lies in the unravelling of the equation between Diljit’s character and the other woman.

‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ marks the return of the highly successful Punjabi film franchise ‘Jatt & Juliet’. Diljit and Neeru have played different versions of these characters since the franchise was first launched in 2012.

Diljit is currently in his best phase having delivered hits such as ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and ‘Crew’. Earlier, he performed in the Coachella Music Festival as well.

‘Jatt and Juliet 3’ is set to release in cinemas on June 27.

