Seat sharing to be discussed at INDIA alliance first coordination committee meet

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Seat sharing among the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance will be discussed at its first coordination meeting.

The first coordination meeting will take place on September 13 at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar's residence.

The INDIA alliance had announced a 14 member coordination committee during its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1.

Besides Pawar, the coordination committee has Congress' KC Venugopal, DMK's TR Baalu, JMM's Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JD-U's Lallan Singh, CPI's D Raja, National Conference Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti as its members.

The CPI-M is yet to give name of their party leader for the committee.

Sources said that during the first meeting of the coordination committee of INDIA the issue of seat sharing will come up for discussion.

They said that during the three meetings previously, the INDIA leaders did not have a single discussion on seat sharing till date.

The source said that the discussion for seat sharing in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states will be on the agenda of the leaders.

The source said that a detailed discussion will take place on the number of seats the parties want to contest in these states.

The source said that discussion on seat sharing in Maharashtra, West Bengal will also come up for discussion.

The Congress-led INDIA alliance will take on BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

