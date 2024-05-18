Sean 'Diddy' Combs seen kicking ex-girlfriend Cassie, throwing her to the ground in shocking video

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) New shocking details have emerged regarding the allegations of assault against American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

A new surveillance video shows the rapper grabbing, shoving, and kicking his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, during a 2016 altercation, reports 'People' magazine.

The visuals match the allegations she made in a now-settled lawsuit filed last November.

In the surveillance video, released by CNN, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, now 37, exits a hotel room and walks toward an elevator as Combs, now 54, chases after her with a towel around his waist.

According to People, when he reaches her, Combs is seen grabbing her by the neck and tossing her to the ground. While Ventura lies on the ground, Combs violently kicks her as he grabs her purse and suitcase.

As Ventura lies motionless on the ground, Combs kicks her again and briefly drags her toward the room before letting go and walking away. Seconds later, he sits down in a chair, grabs an object off a table, and throws it at her. Combs then walks away but turns toward Ventura once again when an elevator door opens and someone exits.

Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said in a statement accessed by 'People', “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Combs."

"Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," he added.

