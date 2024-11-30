Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of dangling a woman off 17-story-high balcony in new sexual battery case

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (IANS) Disturbing cases and their details pertaining to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continue to emerge. In the latest lawsuit filed against the rapper by a fashion designer, the rapper has now been accused of dangling a woman off a West Coast apartment building balcony in rage eight years ago.

A jury-seeking complaint was filed on November 27 in the Los Angeles Superior Court that has a lot of details, several appearances by the Bad Boy Records founder’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura (who’s alleged abuse, bruises and more by Combs are described frequently), some photos, and an ask for compensation “believed to be in excess of $10 million”, reports ‘Deadline’.

Having quickly settled an abuse and rape lawsuit from Ventura for around $30 million in November 2023, the rapper has since been accused in an ever enlarging throng of dozens and dozens of civil suits of drugging, violently threatening, potentially blackmailing, beating, and raping music industry hopefuls and others in his celebrity filled “freak offs” and more.

As per ‘Deadline’, the rapper, who is currently incarcerated in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, is staring at a life in prison if found guilty in a trial set to start on May 5, 2025.

With a passing mention in Ventura’s own suit, plus more details that have been whispered about for months and openly discussed (with no victims named besides Ventura) on social media and in more traditional media by songwriter Tiffany Red last year, the claims in this latest lawsuit could find Combs facing bicoastal courtrooms.

The lawsuit revealed that fashion designer Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan was attacked at the rapper’s former girlfriend Casie Ventura’s luxury apartment by him.

The court documents stated, “On or about September 26. 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana ”Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony. and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony”.

The documents further stated, “His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety”.

It goes on to detail the supposed attack that occurred at an apartment of Ventura’s where Bongolan was staying with her girlfriend and the singer when an enraged Combs showed up pounding on the door.

The documents read, “This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him”.

The rapper was arrested from a hotel lobby in New York on September 16.

