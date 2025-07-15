Scindia unveils vision for grassroots-led growth at India Post Business meet 2025–26

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Tuesday led the Annual Business Meet 2025–26 of India Post in New Delhi, charting an ambitious roadmap to transform the Department into a modern, citizen-centric service and logistics powerhouse.

The meeting witnessed participation from Heads of Circles across India, who shared performance reports, regional achievements, and future strategies.

Inaugurating the event, Secretary (Posts) Vandita Kaul highlighted India Post’s key achievements in 2024–25 and laid out priorities for innovation, inclusivity, and digital transformation. A key highlight of the day was the launch of Dak Samvaad, a new monthly e-newsletter by the Minister.

The platform is aimed at strengthening internal communication and sharing field-level innovations and success stories from across the vast India Post network.

In his address, Scindia praised India Post for its growing agility and vision, noting that the department plays a crucial role in bridging India’s rural-urban divide.

“India Post isn’t just a service, but a lifeline connecting the remotest corners of our nation,” he said.

He lauded the adoption of a corporate-style structure emphasising performance, innovation, and accountability.

Scindia also announced a 20–30% growth target for all Circles in FY 2025–26, customised to each region’s business potential.

He stressed transforming India Post into a sustainable profit centre without diluting its public service ethos.

The discussions during the meeting revolved around strengthening last-mile delivery, digital enablement, capacity-building, and infrastructure development.

Scindia interacted closely with Circle Heads, appreciating grassroots-driven innovations and ensuring alignment with national priorities like financial inclusion, digital connectivity, and e-commerce expansion.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to push for growth, modernise systems, and uphold the legacy of trust and service that defines India Post.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.